Residents wanting to report suspicious activities — such as strange cars in their neighborhood — but don’t want to call 911 — can use dispatching’s non-emergency number of 277-7373.
———
Washington County emergency dispatching received 69 calls to the 911 emergency phone system during the 24-hour period ending at midnight Thursday.
———
Brenham Police Department activity during the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Thursday.
• Responded to 78 calls.
• Investigated three automobile accident.
On Wednesday at 4 p.m., BPD officers located a wanted subject in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.
A 21-year-old Brenham man was taken into custody for three outstanding warrants; burglary of habitation and two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity.
The department’s website is cityofbrenham.org/police.
———
Brenham Fire Department responded to zero calls during the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Thursday.
The department’s website is cityofbrenham.org/fire.
———
Washington County Sheriff’s Office had no report during the 24-hour period ending at 6 a.m Thursday.
The sheriff’s office website is www.washingtoncosheriff.org.
———
Justice of the Peace Doug Zwiener supplies daily reports coming through his office, which handles charges recorded against subjects taken to the Washington County jail. Charges for today were:
Engaging in organized criminal activity – first degree felony – motion to revoke – Washington County warrant – no bond
Burglary of a habitation – second degree felony – motion to revoke – Washington County warrant – no bond
Forgery of a financial instrument – third degree felony – motion to revoke – Washington County warrant – no bond
Driving while intoxicated – Class B
Driving while license invalid – Class B
Total of bonds set: $1,500.
