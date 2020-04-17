They took Good Friday off.

But on Friday morning, the cattle started rolling into Cattleman’s Brenham Livestock Auction by the hundreds.

“More than 600 today,” said Scottie Schwartz, who has operated the auction for the last 12 years on Highway 105. “That’s kind of low. But as far as the ag market, it’s OK compared to some other areas.”

With fast food eateries and restaurants around the world cutting back on their beef buying due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Schwartz is still playing his part in a meat market full of potential burgers. That market is always on the minds of many folks in Brenham as the pandemic has no end in sight.

“It’s very important,” Schwartz said of the cattle industry in Brenham. “Folks got lots of little small ranches and they need a place to sell cattle. When they raise and sell, they gotta have a place to take them.”

At least 50 of all ages and ethnicities came to the auction house Friday. With Brenham health officials announcing the area’s fourth death and 50th confirmed case of COVID-19 late Friday, Schwartz is doing his best to maintain the CDC’s guidelines to protect buyers and sellers.

“If they don’t wanna come, we have people here that can buy for them,” Scwartz said. “We can deliver for them and everything.”

Some buyers in the stands at Friday’s auctions wore masks, but most didn’t. Many kept their distance from each other. Schwartz said Brenham’s younger generation of ranchers takes the novel coronavirus more seriously.

“The younger ones are, but the older ones aren’t worried at all,” Schwartz said. “It oughta be the opposite, but it ain’t.”

Schwartz is bracing for a thorny summer as beef prices will likely continue to fall with big beef buyers cutting back amid the pandemic.

“They say it’s gonna be worse,” Schwartz said. “This market might still go down. It’s gonna be a rough summer.”

No one knows that better than Bubba Fritsch — who runs one of the largest cattle feed lot companies in the area and attended Friday’s auction.

“The meat ain’t movin,” Fritsh lamented. “…The ag industry thrives off of restaurants and going out, but everybody is cutting back.”

The pandemic in the short term is causing ranchers to hold onto their cattle, Fritsch said.

“A lot of people are holding for fear of the market,” he said.

That could cause a big problem later.

“If the farms and ranches don’t start bringing cattle into town, we’ll have a backlog of too many people coming into town,” Fritsh said. “There will be more cattle than buyers.”

Tod Keaton, of the Keaton Cattle Company, was buying calves Friday. With more than 10,000 acres and 12,000 head of cows, Keaton advised smaller ranches to get rid of their bigger cows soon.

“The bigger cattle you need to sell,” Keaton said. “You probably oughta sell them and hold the younger ones.”

Keaton said farmers and ranchers across the U.S. are still trying to make a living.

“The American farmer and rancher are still working,” Keaton said.

Keaton believes the four largest meat packers have what amounts to a monopoly which leads to a loss of income for cattle operations large and small in an already volatile market. He said the government should move to regulate them.

“They’re all in bed together,” Keaton said. “They need to compete so we can have a true market…The government, one day, has to take a hold of that. It’s hurting everybody. Not just me. It’s everybody.”

Many farms and families near Brenham still depend on the cattle industry to make their living.

“You’re in cow-calf country,” Fritsch said of the five county area around Brenham. “…These people are producing a substantial part of the beef to the country and the world.”

No matter what happens, Schwartz said he plans to do his part to keep the beef flowing.

“We don’t have a choice,” Schwartz said. “We gotta keep selling.”