At least three cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Brenham, one of them the only death to have been reported so far, may have been low income residents managed by the Brenham Housing Authority.

In an interview Wednesday, Executive Director of the Brenham Housing Authority Ben Menjares told the Banner-Press the death occurred at Parklane Villas, an apartment complex managed by Menjares’ local housing authority. But he said they’ve yet to receive any official positive test result likely due to health privacy laws.

“We’re assuming that’s him, because he fit the age,” Menjares said. “But we can’t say for sure.”

Currently there are about 80 units housing some 200 residents at Parklane Villas.

Menjares said at least two other positive cases were reported to his staff — one at Parklane Villas and the other at their Northview Circle Drive facility.

Menjares lamented the way his department is forced to learn about positive COVID-19 cases inside the housing authority.

“It’s the persons themselves that have told us. We don’t really get a call from the health department telling us we have a confirmed case. We’ve basically been finding out through rumor and we’ll call the person and they tell us they tested positive and they’re quarantining themselves,” Menjares said. “That’s kind of an issue. On the one part, we have HIPPA law protecting privacy. In these kinds situations, it kind of hampers communication.”

Menjares said his staff are taking extra precautions since learning of the positive cases of COVID-19, including ending all routine maintenance and fitting staff with personal protective equipment when they have to enter a resident’s unit.

“We have respirators for them to wear if they have to go inside a unit, half face respirators,” Menjares said of his dedicated maintenance staff. “We just got a box of masks yesterday, but by the time we distributed them, it was two a piece. The respirators are better anyway as far as filtration. They also wear eye protection and gloves. We also ask when a tenant calls in an emergency work order if anyone in the house is sick or exhibiting symptoms at all. You still may have people not exhibiting symptoms, so we go in with PPE.”

Menjares closed the authority’s offices, is corresponding with staff and tenants via email and phone, and he took other precautions to minimize community spread.

“We closed the common areas like the playgrounds and laundromat at Park Lane, a small laundromat. The gate for Parklane has a keypad to open the gate, so we went ahead and opened the gate so they don’t have to punch the keypad on a surface that everyone else is touching.”

Menjares said the deceased individual was a male with a male roommate.

“The man who passed had a roommate and the roommate has isolated himself,” Menjares said.

The local housing authority might be better situated than some as they aren’t high-rise living quarters tightly packed to maximize the number of residents.

“One thing that’s kind of to our advantage is the majority of the homes are duplexes separated with yards between them. It’s not like a high rise, like some public housing authorities — really tight quarters,” Menjares said. “The layout of our facility is pretty spread out.”

Almost all 11 of the housing authority’s staff are working remotely from home, connected to their work computers and phone lines to conduct any business necessary.

“It’s like they’re working here, but they’re working from home,” Menjares said.

The authority currently houses 285 residents in its public housing space, about 50 seniors at its Northside Terrace facility, has 66 units housing about 150 residents at its Northview Circle Drive facility, and 70 Section 8 vouchers representing another some 200 residents, according to Menjares.

Menjares is confident housing authority residents will stay safe if they abide by the CDC guidelines.

“As long as everybody follows the guidelines, they should be relatively safe,” he said. “Hopefully as time passes, the rate of infection will start to come down.”

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the number of confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose to 27 on Wednesday. Three are now hospitalized. Another three have recovered, and one died, according to the DSHS data.