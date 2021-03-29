The city of Brenham will open its splash pad at Henderson Park on Thursday with reduced hours.
Due to the Brazos River Authority (BRA) Stage 1 Drought Watch for Lake Somerville and the voluntary water conservation efforts currently underway, the hours for the water attraction will be reduced temporarily. The new hours of operation are 2-7 p.m. City staff will re-evaluate after 30 days.
