Brenham City Council will gather in person for a special meeting to discuss extending the mayoral declaration of a local disaster due to COVID-19.

The meeting will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at city council chambers, 200 W. Vulcan Street.

The initial disaster declaration was announced March 19 by the city and Washington County and updated in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders as updates became available.

Council will also discuss the city’s recovery and response efforts, as well as act upon a donation in the amount of $20,000 to the city of Brenham Community Projects Fund Inc. for the COVID-19 Economic Response Fund.

Nearly 30 applications have been submitted to the fund, created under the city of Brenham Community Projects Fund, Inc. (BCPF), a 501©(3) organization. The fund, managed and administered by a fund oversight committee made of up Susan Cantey, Leon Toubin and John Barnhill, began disbursements to qualifying small businesses this week.

Susan Cates, director of economic development, said the fund was started to “provide grants to our most at-risk small businesses, those with fewer than 20 full-time employees.”

The fund has received approximately $15,000 as of Friday. Qualifying small businesses may be granted anywhere from $500 to $3,000. From the 30 applicants, more than $200,000 has been requested.

“There are no taxpayer dollars allocated to this fund,” Cates said when developing the non-profit. “This fund is 100% philanthropic funding.”

If community members are interested in donating to this tax-deductible fund, additional information is available at BrenhamED.com/covidresponsefund or you can contact SCates@CityofBrenham.org or 979-337-7231.

Other items on the agenda pertain to the new municipal waste contract between Brannon Industrial Group and the city.

Council will “discuss and possibly act upon an ordinance on its first reading amending Chapter 11, Garbage and Trash, of the code of ordinances” Thursday.

Council will also hear the first reading of an ordinance amending the rate tariff schedule for the city of Brenham sanitation rates.

Council will meet in executive session for consultation with the city attorney pending litigation: D. Guyton v. City of Brenham, Texas.

Council will also meet in work session for a discussion and presentation of fiscal year 2019-20 current budget and 2020-21 proposed budget.