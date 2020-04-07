The maker of BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressing in Brenham is shutting down for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.
In a news release Tuesday, Del Sol Food Company said they are playing it safe, closing and cleaning their facility on Blue Bell Road in Brenham.
“At Del Sol Food Company, the safety of our employees and our products are of upmost importance,” Del Sol Food Co. said in the release. “We learned today that one of our employees tested positive for COVID-19. We take this matter very seriously and are taking immediate action to ensure the safety of our employees, and we will be temporarily suspending our operations for 14 days.”
Del Sol Food Co. said they are following closely the guidance of agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in sanitizing the facility.
“Under the guidance of our regulatory agencies and the Center for Disease Control, the company will be thoroughly disinfected and sanitized to ensure that it is safe for our employees to return to work,” the company said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those that have been impacted by coronavirus, including our employee, who we wish a speedy recovery.”
It’s not known how many workers have jobs at the facility. A call for comment was not immediately returned by press time Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.