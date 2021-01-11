Faded bricks

About half of the nearly 3,000 bricks at the Veterans Plaza in Firemans Park are faded and all bricks are being restored by the Washington County Veterans Association.

 Alyssa Faykus/Banner-Press

The Veterans Memorial Plaza is getting a facelift that will make the names of Washington County Veterans easier to be seen.

According to Ben Seeker, president of the Washington County Veterans Association, the bricks have been sprayed clean and are awaiting a few final touches before the project is complete. Janda Monument Company and Cemetery Services of Giddings is restoring more around 3,000 bricks at the plaza which have faded over time. The new paint job should last around 20 years according to Seeker.

