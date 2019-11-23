The Brown Bag of Hope program is warming the hearts of Brenham residents this holiday season through charitable donations at Brookshire Brothers.
Brookshire Brothers is asking customers to donate $10 for bags that fill various needs. Some bags contain enough food for a family of four for one to two days. Others include school supplies for children or toiletries for one person.
