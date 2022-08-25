Over 50-years-ago, Chip Bryan earned a scholarship when attending Blinn College. Bryan and his wife Sharon have now paid it forward with a new endowed scholarship benefiting Washington County students.{The Bryans, from Washington County, gifted the scholarship to the Blinn College Foundation. The Foundation oversees more than 300 endowed scholarships and provides financial support for activities and programs that enhance educational opportunities for Blinn students.
”I went to Blinn. My father went to Blinn,” Chip Bryan said. “It’s a special place for us. I received a scholarship to go there, and it was very helpful to me. We just thought it was time to pay it back. I think Blinn is a wonderful place for kids to get started with their education, and we wanted to give back to the community.”
