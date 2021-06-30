Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest not-for-profit health system in Texas, announced its Holdings Board members have approved Chief Executive Officer Jim Hinton’s, left, plans to retire from the role and transition it to President Pete McCanna.
DALLAS — Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest not-for-profit health system in Texas, today announced its Holdings Board members have approved Chief Executive Officer Jim Hinton’s plans to retire from the role and transition it to President Pete McCanna, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
“Jim’s visionary leadership has been transformational. He energized and aligned our teams around shared commitments to our patients and communities,” said Ross McKnight, chair of the Holdings Board. “He raised the bar for what it means to be a successful, faith-based, not-for-profit system and has driven a strategy that is making Baylor Scott & White one of the most consumer-centric health organizations in the country.”
