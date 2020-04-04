The Baylor Scott & White (BS&W) system has seen a big change in the last few weeks: Of the almost 14,000 health and wellness visits Monday, more than 7,000 were done virtually.

“If patients believe they are at risk or have any concerns regarding COVID-19, we do not want people showing up at our front door,” Eric Alford, M.D. and assistant medical director with BS&W. “We’ve created instead what we are calling the digital front door.”

In order to keep the community safe, BS&W is conducting as many visits via telephone or video as possible to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The Brenham Clinic located at 600 N. Park Street is staying open as a wellness clinic and is not seeing patients with respiratory issues.

Specialty providers such as obstetrics/gynecology, radiology and surgeons are seeing patients in the Brenham Clinic.

“We are looking and trying to determine if that patient is someone that needs to be seen in a timely manner,” Alford said. “But if it can be handled through a video visit, we prefer that platform and hopefully reduce the spread of the virus.”

If a patient believes they have COVID-19, or have concerns about contracting the virus, an online screening test is available through BS&W.

There are three ways to access these services:

• Call the Brenham Clinic at 979-337-5800.

• Text “BETTER” to 88408.

• Download the MyBSWHealth app from the app store of your smartphone.

“If you use these services, it will take you automatically through a screening process to determine if you are a high-risk patient or not,” he said. “And that will direct you to where you need to go; whether you are being directed back to your primary care physician or directed to do a drive-thru test site that we have here in Brenham.

“That is not for everybody and not everybody is going to meet that qualification.

You have to have an order to get that test done.”

Alford said these new services have been well received by the community and BS&W is moving forward with more digital visits.

“I just want to make sure public knows we are open for business, we are just doing it in a different way,” he said. “It is in a way we think will better serve the community and better protect them too.”

For patients experiencing emergency symptoms, such as acute shortness of breath or significant chest pain, visit the emergency room. Alford stressed this is strictly for patients with acute symptoms.