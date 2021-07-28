All Baylor Scott & White personnel will have to be fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 1.
According to the hospital chain, vaccines will be required for all employees, providers, volunteers, vendors, students and contract staff unless granted an exemption. Each individual will be able to choose which vaccine they wish to receive.
