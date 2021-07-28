Baylor Scott & White

All Baylor Scott & White personnel will have to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 1, according to the hospital chain.

 Alison Bryce/Banner-Press

All Baylor Scott & White personnel will have to be fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 1.

According to the hospital chain, vaccines will be required for all employees, providers, volunteers, vendors, students and contract staff unless granted an exemption. Each individual will be able to choose which vaccine they wish to receive.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.