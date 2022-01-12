As the state continues to see high numbers of COVID-19 cases, Baylor Scott & White is encouraging people to only visit the emergency room in emergency situations.
“In light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, please keep in mind that our emergency room (ER) is for those needing higher levels of care,” the hospital said in a release. “Thank you for your understanding and for helping us ensure our facilities are ready for those who need care most during this time. We urge the community to help us and each other by getting vaccinated, getting boosted, distancing and wearing a mask.”
