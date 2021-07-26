As students meet with advisors and prepare their schedules for the fall semester, the Blinn College District is making it easier than ever to schedule those conversations.
Effective today, Blinn students can text “Blinn advising” to 979-202-0543 or visit www.blinn.edu/academic-advising and click on the Buccaneer Advising Queue link to sign up for a same-day advising call, virtual visit, or in-person advising visit on the Brenham and Bryan campuses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.