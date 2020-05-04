April’s building permits in Brenham totaled more than $2 million, some $16 million less than at this time last year.
According to data obtained from the city of Brenham, April’s building permits totaled $2,347,425, buoyed by a $1.3 million building permit for the construction of a new Zippy J’s convenience store and fuel pumps at 203 South Blue Bell Road.
Much of the rest of the permits were for new homes by Stylecraft Builders totaling more than $800,000. The priciest home will be built in the 1000 block of Trellis Pass for $122,160. Two other homes, one on Winepress Road and another on Farm Path are valued at $118,860. At least five other homes with values a bit less than $100,000 will be built on Muscadine Trail, Rootstock Road and Harvest Lane.
Other commercial permits for April include a $60,000 permit for a new metal roof on St. Mary’s Catholic Church and a $40,000 permit to remodel a garage apartment into a VIP nail spa at the Hung Vo nail salon.
So far this year, Brenham has filed about $47 million worth of building permits compared about $26.29 million by this time last year.
