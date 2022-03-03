A pair of lifelong Washington County residents will run unopposed for county offices after claiming Republican primary election victories Tuesday night.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Candice Bullock fended off a challenge from Mark Schonefeld, and former WCSO deputy Duane “Dane” Houston will be the new Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace. Bullock defeated Schonefeld by a vote count of 927-722, while Houston (1,112) more than doubled the vote count of his opponent Daniel McCarthy (537).
