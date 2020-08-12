Brenham’s StoryWalk is getting a new book by local author Susan Stanley Broesche this month to encourage reading and recreation with the city of Brenham Parks and Recreation and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library.
StoryWalk is an outdoor reading experience where a children’s book is deconstructed, and the pages of the book are laminated and placed on display board along a walking trail to promote reading and exercise. StoryWalks were created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt. and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg Hubbard Library.
