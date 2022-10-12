Closing arguments were presented at the Burton bank robbery trial on Wednesday afternoon. Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, one charge for each of the tellers he allegedly showed a gun. The Burton State Bank was robbed at gunpoint on June 7, 2018, by a man wearing a hat, sunglasses and a mask before fleeing the scene in a white truck and with about $12,000. Childers’ defense attorney claims there is no direct evidence that Childers was ever at the Burton State Bank, let alone on the day of the robbery. Saying that there was no DNA, no fingerprints and no photographic evidence that directly ties Childers to the crime, the defense also argued that the credibility of the state’s witnesses was in question, claiming they were more interested in closing the case than on following all leads to their natural end. Childers claims to have been in Texas City the day of the robbery at a job interview, but there are no corroborating witnesses that place him in Texas City, Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Julie Renken. The prosecution laid out a timetable of the events leading up to the robbery and the communications and actions of Childers after the robbery. They included two cash deposits made by Childers the day of and the day after the bank was robbed. Childers’ text messages were used against him by the prosecution as Renken said they showed communications between Childers and a friend he would be meeting at a casino the day after the robbery. The prosecution also noted that Childers had his phone turned off for the duration of the day of the robbery, having last pinged on a cell tower heading toward the Burton area just after 10 a.m. and not pinging again until after 2 p.m. when the phone was turned back on in La Grange. Renken concedes the evidence is circumstantial, adding when it is all laid out in front of the jury, the case against Childers is clear. The jury was in deliberation at The Banner-Press’ Thursday deadline.
