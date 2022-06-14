Bridge Summer Day Camp

Burton Bridge Ministry Day Camp in Burton will be held from June 20-24 for area children.

 Photo by Pat Ahlhardt

The deadline to register is Thursday and the camp will cost $50 per camper with discounts for siblings. Scholarships are available as well.

