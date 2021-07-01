Nearly two dozen area dining establishments are participating in Burton Bridge Ministry’s “Let’s Dine Out!” drawing.
The fundraiser benefits the ministry’s capital campaign and provides ticket-holders a chance to win a gift certificate valued between $20 and $100. The ministry has a goal of raising $250,000 for the acquisition of land, enhancement of food and feeding programs, and expansion of thrift store. By the end of June, it had raised more than $36,000 for its building fund.
