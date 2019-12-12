BURTON — Shop small for all at the Burton Christmas Market Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Texas Cotton Gin Museum and Pavilion, 307 North Main Street.
Shoppers can find hand-crafted gifts for under the tree and homemade breads and sweets for the table. Visit the Roy Winkler Family Pavilion for more than 16 vendors selling gifts and goodies for anyone on you Christmas list.
