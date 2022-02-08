Burton City Council will discuss two items related to elections during its meeting today at 5:30 p.m. at Burton City Hall.
The first item councilmembers will consider is the approval of an election services contract between the city of Burton and Washington County for the May 7 General Election. The council will then consider an inter-local election contract and agreement between the city and Burton ISD.
