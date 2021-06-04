Burton City Council will consider and take action on appointing a mayor pro-tem during its meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Burton City Hall.
Councilmember Nathan Kalkhake currently serves as mayor pro-tem.
Updated: June 5, 2021 @ 10:44 am
