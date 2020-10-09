Burton City Council week meet for their monthly meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be available to the public through conference call. Citizens can call 720-902-7700 and use meeting ID 1499909997# to listen.
They will be discussing and taking action on potential road closures the evening of Oct. 31.
