Burton City Council will meet tonight to discuss two different agenda items after reviewing monthly reports.
The council will consider the approval of 14-foot by 8-foot storage shed to be placed at 416 Main Street.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 13, 2021 @ 2:35 pm
Burton City Council will meet tonight to discuss two different agenda items after reviewing monthly reports.
The council will consider the approval of 14-foot by 8-foot storage shed to be placed at 416 Main Street.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.