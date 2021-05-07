Multiple members of Burton City Council will be sworn in Tuesday during Burton City Council’s monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Mayor David Zajicek, Pro-Tem Councilmember Nathan Kalkhake and councilmembers Paul McLaughlin and Macey Tidell will all take the oath of office. These councilmembers were up for re-election or had to run as they were appointed into their position within the last year. None of them were opposed.
