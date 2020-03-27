The 31st annual Cotton Gin Festival in Burton, set for April 18, has been postponed. Additionally, the Ginners Workday, where community members fire up the cotton gin on April 8-9 has been postponed.
The event typically includes a parade, pie eating contest, cotton seed pulling contest and other entertainment. Organizers have said the festival's new date will take place Saturday, June 13.
