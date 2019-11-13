BURTON — Burton City Council members approved an updated ordinance for animal control measures within its city limits during its regular meeting Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. held at Burton City Hall, 12200 E. Mulberry St. Spur 125, here.
After tabling the measure three times citing the need for more information and clarification on the language, the approved ordinance, written by city attorney Aaron Kleinschmidt, allows Burton the means to better enforce its rules and regulations, while also maintaining the city’s status as a bird sanctuary, which protects Burton’s peacocks, Chester and Percy.
