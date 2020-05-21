A lawn maintenance ordinance weighing on the minds and agenda of the Burton City Council was removed by the council at their regular meeting Tuesday.
The ordinance encourages lawn maintenance for the cutting of grass that becomes a nuisance, and provides the ability to enforcement the ordinance. Council members have had trouble defining tall nuisance weeds under the ordinance and how to contact individuals regarding enforcement.
