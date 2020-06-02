Burton High School recently announced its honor graduates for its 2020 graduating class.
Senior Cade Weiss, son of Chad and Kacey Weiss, was named class valedictorian after leading his class with a 4.1306 grade point average. Fellow senior Kyndal Coufal, daughter of Paul and Kay Coufal, was not far behind with a 4.1196 GPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.