In accordance to updates to the Public Health Guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA), Burton ISD is upping its COVID-19 quarantine policy.
Starting Sept. 7, the district will implement a stay-at-home period of 10 days if a student or staff is actively sick with COVID-19, has received a positive test result or has been in close contact because an individual lives in the same household as a positive COVID-19 family member.
