BURTON — Burton ISD trustees will hold a called meeting at 4 p.m. at the administration office, 701 North Railroad Street, for board training, including Team of Eight and Senate Bill 1566 accountability training before its regular meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m.
During its regularly-scheduled meeting, trustees will consider the proposed calendar for the school year 2020-21.
