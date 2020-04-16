The Burton Independent School District is working out the kinks in its daily operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the board of trustees regular meeting Wednesday, superintendent Edna Kennedy said staff is working together without complaint during “a really emotional time."

Kennedy announced the district will be moving to a weekly food and education packet distribution Monday from 12-1 p.m. for students, saying it will do everything they can to accommodate students while honoring social distancing protocols.

“It’s not that we don’t want to be up here every day,” Kennedy said. “This is our job to be here and to take care of the needs of our students. It’s very risky to bring people in and out of any place right now.”

Details on the weekly distribution will be sent to parents in the district by the end of this week.

Graduation is planned for May 22, the original day set to honor Burton’s seniors. Kennedy said if school is open by then, they will stick to the original plan.

Class ranks and GPA will be determined by the student’s grades in the fourth six-week grading period.

Registration for pre-Kindergarten is open. Registration packets are available online at www.burtonisd.net, or they can be picked up during the meal pickup at the Burton ISD cafeteria. Packets can be dropped off in the lunch line or emailed to Amy Jozwiak at ajozwiak@stu.burtonisd.net.

To be eligible for Kindergarten, a student must be five years of age on or before September 1, 2020. Pre-K students must be three or four years old on or before Sept. 1. More information can be found on the district’s website.

The board approved a donation for a scholarship from the estate of Donald Derrick in the amount of $125,000. More money is expected to be donated in the future. A committee will be put together to decide how to distribute the funds.

The board approved all teacher contracts, including hiring and accepting resignations and the Burton cooperative special services contracts.

The board accepted the resignation of James Little, former director of student services, who accepted a job as principal of Somerville Elementary.

“I want to thank you and the entire school district for all that you have done. The Burton school district is one of the best districts that I have had the opportunity to work at throughout my educational career,” Little’s resignation letter said. “Burton ISD has some of the hardest working teachers as well as administrative staff members. I honestly can tell other educators that Burton ISD is a district worth working for and/or attending.”

Little’s job will now change to an assistant principal position for pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade.

The board approved extending the contract of Special Services Cooperative Director Kristi Hess for 2020-21. Her contract is for 226 days.

The board also approved the contracts of Holly Horton and Michelle Dietrich for the Burton Special Services Cooperative.

The cooperative is composed of Burton ISD, Round Top-Carmine ISD and Dimebox ISD.

A $25,000 grant was used for safety and security for new fencing around the district.

A statement of impact from Charter School, International Leadership of Texas was read to the board to acknowledge a new charter school in College Station. Kennedy does not believe it will be competition for Burton ISD.

Other items approved by the district Wednesday included:

·The educator appraisal waiver resolution.

·TASB risk management fund’s new comprehensive coverage program proposal.

·Lightspeed as the provide of the district internet content filter.

·Materials allotment and TEKS certification for 2020-2021.

·Budget amendments.