Burton ISD board of trustees met via Zoom video conference Friday morning to discuss the effect of COVID-19 on the district.

The board approved delegation of authority to Edna Kennedy, superintendent of BISD during the COVID-19 emergency. More information about Kennedy’s role will be available at burtonisd.net.

Kennedy said the district is serving an average of 90-100 meals to student daily and under a new resolution by the Texas Department of Agriculture Nutrition Department, students do not have to be in the vehicle to get a meal. She expects to see a spike in meal delivery under this resolution.

One issue the district is facing is lack of internet service to some students. A handful of students have not yet made contact with their teachers and the district is working to resolve those problems.

“We are pushing more instruction out,” Kennedy said. “We have had these Zoom meetings with our staff and teachers are doing that with their students. We are going to be prepared to be putting out more information to kids next week in case we do extend this closure. We are trying to do the best we can.”

Kennedy expects an announcement regarding extending school closure to be made Monday after meeting state education officials.

The board also approved postponing school board elections from May 2 to Nov. 3 in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s reccomendation.

Candidates for the school board of trustee election include: Misty Goldberg Lucherk, incumbent and current board secretary; Dean Fuchs; Boris L. Jumper Sr.; Sue Pinkerton; Donna Boehnemann Putman; and Ricky Ripple.

There are three positions at-large on the ballot.

The board, comprised of eight individuals, currently include: Demetrius Colvin Sr., board president; Jeff Harmel, board vice president; Misty Lucherk, board secretary; Ande Bostain, board member; Felton Cox, board member; David Warner Sr., board member; Tracey Cox, board member; and Edna Kennedy, superintendent.

Trustees Felton Cox and Ande Bostain are not seeking re-election.