Burton ISD now has access to free rapid COVID-19 testing due to Brenham ISD expanding its resources.
Superintendent Edna Kennedy said Tuesday the district does not know how many students and staff have used the free testing so far, as it is in its first week, but added that she is appreciative that Brenham ISD has included Burton in the opportunity to receive the tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.