The Burton ISD Board of Trustees will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at the administration office to discuss multiple items in preparation for the upcoming school year.
Trustees will review and potentially act on a board policy update. The update would affect purchasing and acquisition, facilities construction and compensation and benefits such as leaves and absences.
