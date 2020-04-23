BURTON — Burton ISD is set to honor its teachers and the 2020 graduating class next month as its campus shutdown continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burton High School Principal Matt Wamble told The Banner-Press on Thursday the district will hold a teacher appreciation day on Monday, May 4, on the high school campus. Traditionally, Burton ISD spends a week honoring its faculty, but because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the district is keeping the festivities contained to one day.

“The circumstances are a little different than usual, so we’re still trying to do something nice for our staff,” said Wamble, who is in his first full school year with Burton. “We’ll have music going and some nice things for our teachers.”

May 4 will also serve as homework drop-off and instruction packet pickup day for BISD students, as well as the district’s pickup day for its box lunches.

Wamble said from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., teachers will be given goodie bags and other treats, while students and parents are advised to make their way to the campus by vehicle to pickup and drop off coursework, while also picking up meal boxes which include breakfasts and lunches for the week.

Wamble also provided an update on the senior class.

On Friday, May 1, a billboard featuring photos and a congratulatory message for Burton’s seniors will be erected at 13200 U.S. 290 West.

Poster signs will also line Main Street in Burton.

“This class has given up so much under these circumstances,” Wamble said. “So we’re just trying to do something to make this time special for them.”

The principal held a Zoom meeting with the future graduates Wednesday to discuss tentative plans for a graduation ceremony.

Gov. Greg Abbott will begin a multi-phase re-opening of the state later this month, and BISD is hopeful this will allow for a live graduation on May 22.

Other end-of-year events, such as prom and Burton’s senior trip, are lower on the priority list as of now, but Wamble suggested a possibility either could take place should COVID-19 restrictions loosen in the coming weeks.

“It’s hard to make plans when you don’t know what type of restrictions you’re going to have,” he said. “So right now our focus is on graduation; we know how important that is to our students and their families. And then we’ll go from there.”