The Burton ISD Board of Trustees will discuss a possible staff incentive pay during their regular meeting Monday at 6 p.m.
“We are working closely with our auditors to see if our fund balance will allow us to provide a one-time COVID-19 stipend to our staff for their extra-valiant efforts in educating our students above and beyond the norm,” said Superintendent Edna Kennedy. “The business office is putting together some figures for consideration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.