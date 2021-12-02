Multiple items regarding the Burton ISD bond project are on the Board of Trustees agenda for its meeting on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at the administration office.
The board will deliberate and possibly take action on selecting an architect, construction delivery method and construction manager-agent (CMS) for the bond project. It will also consider the adoption of a prevailing wage rate for the project.
