BURTON — A virtual meeting of the Burton ISD board of trustees will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. to discuss how to proceed with class rankings, GPA and educator appraisal waivers.

Other business includes items from the postponed March 16 meeting, such as a statement of impact from the Charter School, International Leadership of Texas.

International Leadership of Texas aims for education taught from a global perspective, where all students are given the opportunity to learn the English, Spanish and Chinese languages, and graduate with the necessary tools for future leadership and success in the international world.

According to International Leadership of Texas, "leadership and culture is incorporated in the classroom for all students. Students are given leadership roles teaching the concept of others before self.

"Each year, students put their dedication into action in a community service project and spend time learning about 12 important character traits that foster a good leader. These traits empower students to overcome challenges and create a better, and more productive society in which to live and work."

Other items on the agenda include:

• A resolution to accept scholarship donation form the estate of Donald Derrick.

• Reports from the principals, athletic director and superintendent.

• Approval of Lightspeed as the provider of the district interner content filter.

• Approval of instructional materials allotment and TEKS certification, 2020-21.

• Budget amendments for 2019-20.

• A contract for Burton special services cooperative director contract.

• Contracts for diagnostician and speech/language pathologist for Burton special services cooperative.

• Consider teacher contracts: hiring and accepting resignations.

• Discuss safety and security.

There will be an executive session to discuss Burton special services cooperative director contract, employees’ contracts and teacher contracts.

To join the meeting, visit bit.ly/2UY0Wsi or call 1-346-248-7799. Meeting ID: 521 070 446. Password: 059157. An audio recording of the meeting will be available for viewing on the district’s website. Please submit public comments to ekennedy@stu.burtonisd.net between 5:15-5:45 p.m. Wednesday if you wish to address the board on an agenda item.