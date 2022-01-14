Brenham, TX (77834)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.