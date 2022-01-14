The Burton ISD Board of Trustees will discuss and potentially act upon multiple items associated to the upcoming election for school board positions during its monthly meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Burton High School auditorium.
First, trustees will consider the approval of a joint election contract with the city of Burton. Then the board will consider the order for the May 7 election for the positions currently held by Demetrius Colvin Sr. and Jeff Harmel, along with election procedures. The final action for the election regards the appointment of election officials.
