The Burton ISD Board of Trustees will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the Administration Office to act on two items related to an upcoming election. First, the board will consider and act on the approval of a joint election agreement with Washington County for the Nov. 2 election. Immediately after, trustees will consider the appointment of election officials for the same election. Also on Monday, trustees will discuss and take action on: • A student transfer policy. • District safety and security. • Hiring and accepting resignations. • Any needed items discussed in executive session.
