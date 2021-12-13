The Burton ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider taking action on selecting different groups for the bond project during a special meeting on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Burton High School auditorium.
During the meeting, presentations will be made by Ryan Lione with Powell Law Group, Antonio Naylor with Reliance Architecture and Joe Carlock with DSH Construction Management.
