The Burton Board of Trustees will hold a special facilities meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m. to discuss the master facility site plan.
The meeting will be available to the public via Zoom with meeting ID 872 2538 9479 and passcode 142049. Members of the community can submit comments to be included in the meeting by emailing ekennedy@stu.burtonisd.net between 3:15-3:45 p.m.
