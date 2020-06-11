BURTON — Burton City Council approved the sale of the 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicle at the Tuesday council meeting according to Angela Harrington, Burton City Secretary. The vehicle will have an asking price beginning at $35,000 and is fully equipped.
Burton has not had a police force since Burton Police Chief Greg Rolling had resigned, effective Aug. 8, 2019. Washington County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, and the County Constable currently provide law enforcement for Burton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.