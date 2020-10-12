Homecoming festivities will be postponed due to a Burton High School student testing positive for COVID-19.
According to Superintendent Edna Kennedy, the student was last present on campus Oct. 6. Contact tracing determined that this student had close contact with five other students and one staff member. Those students and the staff member were also sent home in accordance with Centers for Disease and Control Prevention guidelines.
