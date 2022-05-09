Burton City Council will hold its regular meeting today where it will consider the action to authorize Nathan Kalkhake, Macey Tidwell, Tommie Gilmon and Paul McLaughlin as signers on all city bank accounts.
The council will consider an action to appoint a Mayor Pro-tem. The position is currently being held by Nathan Kalkhake.
