Business picking up for local fishery

For 35 years, Mike and Carol Robison have been Washington County’s go-to source for pond maintenance and supplies.

COVID-19 isn’t changing that.

Brenham Fisheries, located at 6257 Highway 36 North, is entering one of its busiest times of the year, as temperatures begin to rise and customers make plans for their fishing futures. Those plans include restocking fish populations and ridding waters of invasive plants like weeds.

Though several area businesses have been forced to close or modify their operations because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Mike and Carol have enjoyed business as usual.

“We’ve been real busy; we have been since spring break,” Mike said. “I’m not saying we’re setting the world on fire, but God is good. We haven’t had to close up.”

Any increase in business related to Brenham and Burton ISD’s spring break, which began March 6, may be attributed to the fact that break never ended. Both districts were scheduled to resume classes on March 16, but COVID-19 forced schools across the U.S. to close indefinitely.

But because the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 prevention guidelines, and other state and national mandates have not disallowed fishing, Brenham Fisheries, which has been open and located in the same facility since 1985, has mostly weathered the financial hit other businesses are enduring.

If anything, the Robisons say, things are picking up.

“With everybody out of work and school, everybody is fishing,” Mike said. “The kids get tired of laying around the house, so you take them fishing.

“People have a lot more time right now than they’re used to having, so they’re doing things that they normally may have to push off for a while.”

Added Carol: “It starts getting warmer and people start thinking about going fishing and what they need to do to their ponds to get them going. And now that there’s more time to do that, we’re seeing more and more of that.”

Brenham Fisheries also has a facility and business plan that allows customers to access the shop’s services safely.

With an open-air structure that provides plenty of room for space and movement between fish displays, Carol says customers who stop in won’t be at risk of breaking (CDC) guidelines. Customers are also free to make orders over the phone, and Mike routinely drops off orders and makes on-site maintenance visits.

“The nature of our business allows us to be OK,” Carol added.

Mike and Carol service Washington County and many of the surrounding areas, and Mike has been known to make long trips when needed. He said now is the time to ready your pond for your fishing ventures.

“If you’re wanting to get fish established get them to spawn, you usually want to start in late March or April,” he said. “Some fish will only spawn in the spring time, and if you don’t get your fish in before then, they won’t start spawning.”

Mike said when temperatures start to dip again in the fall, pond owners can also restock their fish supply before the winter. But that would mean not capitalizing on the sudden free time many residents have been granted, he added.

“Now is the best time,” he continued. “Just before the summer, when it gets too hot. And now everybody has time to do a little more fishing and enjoy the weather and spend more time together.”

Brenham Fisheries offers a variety of fish species, which include bluegill, sunfish, bass, catfish and minnows. Mike and Carol are also merited to sell grass carp and tilapia to help with weed and moss control.

Orders can be made in person or by phone. Carol said fish not purchased through orders are usually available throughout the week, and gone by the weekend.