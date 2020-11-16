The Blinn College District Division of Technical and Community Education recently recognized 20 graduates who earned their Principles of HVAC Technician certificates. These students are equipped with the skills necessary to enter the workforce or continue their education and earn additional certifications or an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree.
Jordan Blum, Nicholas Calderon, Cassius Conway, Richard C. Galvan, Jose E. Hernandez Medina, Ryan M. Hines, Jake Kana, Gabriel Lopez, Jasmine Lopez, Noe Luevano, Colton Manley, Matthew L. Mathews, Rodrigo Medina Landaverd, Marcos A. Ordaz Bedoy, Augustine E. Palmisano, Luke A. Patranella, Miguel A. Ramirez, Dylan Riojas, Patrick Rogers, and Jonathan Salem completed 200 contact hours of training to earn their certificates.
