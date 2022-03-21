Brenham Pregnancy Center celebrated 20 years of serving Washington County and surrounding locations during a fundraising gala on March 10 at Deep In The Heart Farms.

Approximately 350 guests gathered to celebrate the occasion with a catered dinner and hear from keynote speaker Ronald Warren, Care Net president and CEO.

